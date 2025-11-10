Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 240.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $229.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $229.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.22 and a 200 day moving average of $187.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

