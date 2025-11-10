Contrasting Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

ThyssenKrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cleveland-Cliffs pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ThyssenKrupp pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cleveland-Cliffs is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThyssenKrupp -2.40% -7.90% -2.80% Cleveland-Cliffs -9.00% -20.02% -6.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

67.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and Cleveland-Cliffs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThyssenKrupp $38.01 billion 0.24 -$1.63 billion ($1.42) -10.28 Cleveland-Cliffs $18.62 billion 0.28 -$754.00 million ($3.40) -3.06

Cleveland-Cliffs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThyssenKrupp. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ThyssenKrupp and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThyssenKrupp 1 1 0 1 2.33 Cleveland-Cliffs 3 4 3 0 2.00

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than ThyssenKrupp.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats ThyssenKrupp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

