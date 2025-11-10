Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 475,654 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 475,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Kingsoft Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

