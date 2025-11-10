Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 475,654 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 475,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Kingsoft Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 0.9%
NASDAQ:KC opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $22.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.