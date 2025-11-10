Financial Survey: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) vs. Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND)

Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND – Get Free Report) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generation Next Franchise Brands and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Generation Next Franchise Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Omnicom Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $96.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Omnicom Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $16.07 billion 0.89 $1.48 billion $6.77 10.97

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Omnicom Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 8.31% 33.30% 5.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

(Get Free Report)

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. engages in the development and operation of retail platforms and related technology through franchise, licensing, wholesale, and corporate-owned business models. It operates through the following segments: Reis & Irvy’s; Print Mates, Inc.; and 19 Degrees, Inc. The Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. segment represents the sale of frozen yogurt and ice cream robots, franchise fees, royalties, location fees, and product rebates. The Print Mates, Inc. offers instant printing of photographs from touchscreen kiosks. The 19 Degrees, Inc. acts as a management company for 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC. The company was founded by Nicholas Yates on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.