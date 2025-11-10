Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $164.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $166.90.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.