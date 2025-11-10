KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,812,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,574,000 after buying an additional 1,004,724 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,001,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,869,000 after buying an additional 381,080 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,233,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 388,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

