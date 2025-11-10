Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$199.38.

Several research firms recently commented on L. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$234.00 to C$267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Loblaw Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on L

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

L opened at C$56.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$43.32 and a 52 week high of C$59.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.97. The firm has a market cap of C$67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5643 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.