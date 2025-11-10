Wall Street Zen Downgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Strong Sell

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:AMC opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 761.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

