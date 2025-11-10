Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 703.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

