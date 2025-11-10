Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,602 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Remitly Global worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Remitly Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

RELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Remitly Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 0.10.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.73 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $227,348.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,515,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,391,780.92. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,920. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,348. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

