Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Banco Santander Chile Trading Up 1.5%

BSAC opened at $29.63 on Friday. Banco Santander Chile has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 24.74%.The company had revenue of $581.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,113,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 316.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 36.4% during the third quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 715,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191,014 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Chile in the third quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

