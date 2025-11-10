Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Royce Small-Cap Trust worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 62,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVT stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

