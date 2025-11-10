Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Etsy by 85.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 211.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 409.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $59.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Arete upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

In other Etsy news, insider Richard Edward Colburn III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,387 shares in the company, valued at $253,568.60. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $576,451.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,548.40. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,619 shares of company stock valued at $25,966,574. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

