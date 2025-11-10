Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,631 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global-e Online worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 33,950.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,414,360 shares during the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 130.5% during the first quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 1,477,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after acquiring an additional 836,522 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,253,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 680,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after purchasing an additional 472,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Global-e Online stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -214.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Global-e Online Company Profile



Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

