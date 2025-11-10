Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of CART stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.12.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $337,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 573,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,141,071.10. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

