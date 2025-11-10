Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,448 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of PagSeguro Digital worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 580,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 247,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $930.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

