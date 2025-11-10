Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 98,854 Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ouster as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ouster by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,825,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 190,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 9.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Stock Up 6.5%

NYSE OUST opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

In other news, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 25,329 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $720,863.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 665,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,937,369.38. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 37,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $1,081,252.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,009,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,522.42. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 104,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,286 over the last 90 days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ouster Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

