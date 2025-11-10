Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,739 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON opened at $602.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $719.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $737.16. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $469.24 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $36,802,716. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.71.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

