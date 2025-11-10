Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,663 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $136.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $103.21 on Monday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($4.82). The business had revenue of $658.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Circle Internet Group

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $4,244,472.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 248,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,600,094.04. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,170,603.35. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

