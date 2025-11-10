Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 480,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 50,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $279.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $287.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

