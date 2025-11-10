Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

