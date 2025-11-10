Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,667 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 213.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,061 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,084 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,070,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,102,000 after buying an additional 503,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at $123.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. Bank Of Montreal has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

