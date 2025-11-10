Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $151.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

