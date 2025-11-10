Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AMPX FY2027 Earnings

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMPX. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 2.87. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 19,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $130,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 846,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,369.50. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $193,619.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,005,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,203 shares of company stock valued at $772,044. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

