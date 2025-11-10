Savant Capital LLC Acquires 23,468 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $39.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.