Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Stock Holdings Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 3.1%

KMB stock opened at $103.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

