William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of CarMax Q3 Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CarMax from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $32.31 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.