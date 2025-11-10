William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of CarMax Q3 Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $32.31 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
