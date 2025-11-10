What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for EWTX FY2027 Earnings?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the year. The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

EWTX opened at $17.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.30. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 315.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 85,967 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 619,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000.

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $106,745.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,934.85. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 2,862 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $38,322.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,583.79. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,267 shares of company stock worth $1,677,815. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

