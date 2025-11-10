Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Veralto by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $98.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

