Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $579.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.60.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

