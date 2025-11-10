FY2027 EPS Estimates for Natera Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Natera in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

Natera stock opened at $199.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.74. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $1,525,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Natera by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Natera by 24.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $403,666.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,189 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,077.45. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,264.41. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,232,062. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

