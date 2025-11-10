5,749 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Climber Capital SA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Climber Capital SA now owns 149,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $768,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RSPT stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

