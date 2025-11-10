Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 681 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $286.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

