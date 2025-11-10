Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $668.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

