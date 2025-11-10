Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 165.2% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.41.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.