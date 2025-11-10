Q4 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA Reduced by Roth Capital

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRUS. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $48.54 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $586.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,674.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

