Insider Selling: The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $13,291.84 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Pison Marivic Uychiat sold 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $13,291.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,339.20. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $179.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,961,000 after acquiring an additional 199,983 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 96.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,818,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ENSG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

