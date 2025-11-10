InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO Sells $18,375.00 in Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James Wirth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $18,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,091,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,940.12. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.06.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

