InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO Sells $18,375.00 in Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James Wirth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $18,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,091,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,940.12. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.06.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
