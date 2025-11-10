Q3 Earnings Forecast for OLED Issued By Roth Capital

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Universal Display’s FY2027 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The company had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $124.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average is $146.12. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $182.77. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,076,000 after buying an additional 460,792 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,215,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,480,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,031,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

