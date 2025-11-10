Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 19.1% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares fell 19.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1. 250,657,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 109,855,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.31 million, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
