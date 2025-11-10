Insider Buying: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Director Purchases $35,940.00 in Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director David Gruber bought 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,233.96. The trade was a 3.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 750,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 245,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 179,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

