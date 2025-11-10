Litchfield Hills Research Predicts Unusual Machines Q1 Earnings

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Unusual Machines in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Unusual Machines’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UMAC. Zacks Research upgraded Unusual Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Unusual Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $10.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $350.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 22.25. Unusual Machines has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unusual Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMAC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unusual Machines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unusual Machines during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.