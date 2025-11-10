Desjardins Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:SLF FY2027 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.60. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$82.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$74.56 and a 12-month high of C$91.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Murphy bought 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$79.37 per share, with a total value of C$268,973.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,389 shares in the company, valued at C$268,973.75. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,262 shares of company stock worth $338,105. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

