Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after purchasing an additional 882,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,959,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,105,000 after acquiring an additional 330,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,646,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Zacks Research cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $81.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $114.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

