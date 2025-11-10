Insider Buying: Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Director Acquires $208,080.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) Director David Rush acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,317.84. The trade was a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EXP stock opened at $206.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.61. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $750,000. M&G PLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 32,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 62.6% during the third quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

