Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $251,144.60 in Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $251,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 387,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,513,044.40. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,720,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,897 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

