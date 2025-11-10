Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126,996 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $162,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,493 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13,956.3% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 595,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,795,000 after buying an additional 590,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 62.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,631,000 after buying an additional 542,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 283.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.