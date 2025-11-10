Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126,996 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $162,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,493 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13,956.3% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 595,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,795,000 after buying an additional 590,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 62.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,631,000 after buying an additional 542,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 283.0%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
