Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,795 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,238.82. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $396,327 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $105.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.