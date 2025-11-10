REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of RGNX opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.18. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 78.29% and a negative net margin of 110.29%.The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $262,634.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,964.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,169 shares of company stock valued at $416,598. Company insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $228,000. CWM LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 6,181.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 20,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 659.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 114,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

