Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.72 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186,440 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,460,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,212,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,147,000 after buying an additional 1,431,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,338,000 after buying an additional 651,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

